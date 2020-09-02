114 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA as recovery rate ticks up to 87%

In the last 24-hour cycle, 1,218 new infections were detected pushing the number of known cases in the country since the outbreak to 628,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fourteen more people have died here on home soil after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 14,263.

There is some good news as the recovery rate has increased to 87%, meaning that almost 550,000 people have so far recovered.

