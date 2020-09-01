Zikalala: We will ensure continued interventions in uMthwalume amid murders

Zikalala has visited the community to establish an anti-gender-based violence strategy in the area.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised to ensure continued interventions at uMthwalume, on the south coast, until a lasting solution on safety issues is found.

Zikalala visited the community to establish an anti-gender-based violence strategy in the area.

Six bodies have been found in a local sugarcane farm since April.

Zikalala said preliminary investigations into the uMthwalume murders show that the victims were raped prior to being killed.

He has met with community leaders: “And the engagement does not start and end today. It will start and will go on until this area is normalised.”

Out of 14 women reported missing over the past few months, six have been killed, six others are still missing, while two have managed to escape from the perpetrators.

Suspected serial killer 41-year-old Mduduzi Khomo allegedly committed suicide while in police custody two weeks ago.

However, the discovery of a burnt woman’s body at the weekend has raised fears that another killer may still be at large.

