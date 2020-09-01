Zikalala to establish plan to deal with GBV during uMthwalume visit

The KZN Premier will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the local sugarcane where the bodies of six women were discovered since April this year.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected on Tuesday to visit the troubled community of uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where the bodies of six women were discovered in the past five months.

The latest body was discovered at the weekend.

Zikalala will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the local sugarcane where most of the bodies were discovered since April. He will also visit affected families before meeting the local policing forum.

The premier is expected to establish a plan to deal with gender-based violence in the community.

Zikalala will be accompanied by the MECs of community safety and social development as well as the provincial police commissioner.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.