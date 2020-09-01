uMthwalume murders victims raped, says KZN Premier Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has visited the community in a bid to come up with a strategy to deal with gender-based violence in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday said that preliminary investigations into the uMthwalume murders showed that the victims were raped prior to being killed.

The bodies of six women were discovered in a local sugarcane farm since April.

Officials said that the sixth body found here in uMthwalume could not be linked to the other five.

Zikalala said that the community needed to introspect while investigations into the murders continued.

“We need to look at societal factors that are a cause of this situation. We need to work together with communities in an effort to bring back ubuntu, in an effort to eliminate drugs and all criminal activities that are prevalent in the area.”

Zikalala held a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the women.

He's currently visiting affected families.

Zikalala is expected to meet with community leaders this afternoon in a bid to find a lasting solution to safety issues.

