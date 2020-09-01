Wet weather and load shedding make for gloomy first day of September

The South African Weather Service has warned that this week will be cold in some places, with showers expected in Gauteng .

JOHANNESBURG - Many South Africans who were hoping for a sunny start to their September have been disappointed due to the gloomy weather across the country.

The South African Weather Service has warned that this week will be cold in some places.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said Gauteng should expect some showers from Tuesday.

“Much of the country will see rainfall, Gauteng is expecting a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers. I must point out that we do have an area expecting a 60% chance over the interior.”

⚠️Media Release⚠️: Windy and chilly conditions as we enter Spring season. pic.twitter.com/K29RZEIxmf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Eskom has made the situation worse by plunging the country into darkness.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said technicians were still working to bring back online some units that have broken down.

“If you start running these machines at full capacity, a lot of them just start breaking down. I can’t say it is weather dependent, but it is highly unreliable generation units which continue to put us in this place that we are at, of implementing load shedding.”

Load shedding came into effect at midday on Tuesday and will last until 10 pm.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.