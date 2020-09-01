Westville man dies after being stabbed in house robbery

His wife and son also sustained injuries during the attack.

DURBAN - A man from Westville in Durban has been killed in a house robbery.

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched an investigation into the crime.

Advanced Life Support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said that the deceased was stabbed multiple times during the robbery on Tuesday morning.

He was stabilised on the scene before he went into cardiac arrest.

"Despite paramedic and doctors' attempts at hospital, the patient succumbed to his wounds. Two other occupants from the residence sustained moderate injuries and have also been transported by Advanced Life Support to hospital."

There are increasing safety concerns in the West Durban suburb.

Earlier this year, Democratic Alliance KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango narrowly survived an attempted hijacking after he was cornered by five men as he entered his home.

The wife of government communicator Agiza Hlongwane was hijacked while former eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer said that five men sped off in a white vehicle after being spotted by security guards near her home.

