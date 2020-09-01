WC Treasury: SMMEs received 47.7% of its total COVID-19 expenditure

The department has published the second edition of its procurement disclosure report detailing these payments to SMMEs.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Treasury said Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) received 47.4% of its total COVID-19 expenditure.

To date, R1.25 billion has been committed towards COVID-19-related expenditure across the province.

