WC Treasury: SMMEs received 47.7% of its total COVID-19 expenditure

The department has published the second edition of its procurement disclosure report detailing these payments to SMMEs.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Treasury said Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) received 47.4% of its total COVID-19 expenditure.

The department has published the second edition of its procurement disclosure report detailing these payments to SMMEs.

To date, R1.25 billion has been committed towards COVID-19-related expenditure across the province.

