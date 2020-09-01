WC disaster management on stand-by ahead of inclement weather

Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said that the weather office had issued a weather warning for the next three days.

CAPE TOWN - Icy cold weather continues to grip the Western Cape as snowfall has been recorded in several high lying areas across the province.

Inclement weather conditions are expected to persist this week.

"We can expect strong damaging winds in some areas, especially around the coast, heavy rain to continue in some parts, localised flooding to occur in some regions so we want to ask people to move around with caution. The disaster responders remain on stand-by and will respond where emergencies are reported."

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 1.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/EjUoztqfv0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 1, 2020

