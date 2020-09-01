WC cop arrested for allegedly raping his brother’s girlfriend

The policeman was taken into custody in Delft on Monday following the incident which is alleged to have occurred over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN –The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested a South African Police Service officer for allegedly raping his brother's girlfriend.

The policeman was taken into custody in Delft on Monday following the incident which is alleged to have occurred over the weekend.

The victim reported she was at a party at her boyfriend's house and decided to go and sleep in his bedroom after drinking alcohol.

She further claims she woke up to the police officer sexually assaulting her and, after pushing him away, another man grabbed her as she tried to reach for her cellphone.

The woman reported this man, who is a friend of her boyfriend, then also sexually assaulted her.

The incident was reported at the Delft police station.

Meanwhile, a Phillipi East father has been handed a life sentence for raping his teenage daughter.

The 46-year-old was found guilty of raping his 14-year-old daughter in the Marikana informal settlement in 2017.

He was sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court recently.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata commended the investigation team that led to the conviction and subsequent sentencing of the accused.”

