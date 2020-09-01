Uncertainty continues at CSA after postponement of AGM

In a statement released on Monday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) outlined the fact that the AGM was postponed because 'there are certain critical processes at CSA which are under way'.

JOHANNESBURG - Drama and uncertainty continues at Cricket South Africa after the announcement on Monday that the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for Saturday 5 September, has been postponed.

This was set to be a critical week for the embattled cricket body, with a new president and board members set to be elected.

In a statement released on Monday, CSA outlined the fact that the AGM was postponed because “there are certain critical processes at CSA which are underway”.

These processes relate to the “review of the governance model of CSA on the outstanding matters recommended by the Nicholson Commission of Enquiry in its report” and “the review and implementation of the findings and recommendations made by Fundudzi Forensic Services Proprietary Limited in its report following completion of the forensic investigation conducted by Fundudzi into various governance issues within CSA during a period of 48 months from 2016 to 2019”.

CSA added that the postponement of the AGM would also allow them time to implement and consider solutions to a number of issues. As per the statement, these issues include:

engagement with the members' council on the various issues they have raised and ensure alignment for the stability of CSA;



engagement with the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Sascoc and other stakeholders of CSA;



the extension of the recruitment process for any board and board committee vacancies that may arise following completion of the above strategic review;



a detailed review of CSA’s Transformation strategy that takes account of the launch of the office of the Independent Transformation Ombudsman; and



the reconfiguration of the organisational structure to ensure that the remedial actions recommended by Fundudzi of the forensic review is implemented.



The postponement of the AGM is the latest development in a turbulent couple of weeks for CSA after the resignations of acting CEO, Jacques Faul and President Chris Nenzani as well the sacking of suspended CEO, Thabang Moroe.

A new date for the AGM has not yet been set with the organisation stating that it will keep all stakeholders updated in that regard.

