Table Mountain Cableway reopens with 'Comeback Special'

Managing director Wahida Parker said that it was now open and looked forward to resuscitating the tourism industry.

CAPE TOWN - Even though the snow on Table Mountain has melted, the Cableway has reopened with a new special.

As of Tuesday, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company is offering a 'Comeback Special' which includes an all-day ticket for R360 with two extra tickets for free.

"Visitors can look forward to the fact that they are going to be visiting the mountain, have an awesome time at the top, they can grab some coffee and a lovely warm muffin and just sit down and watch and enjoy the beautiful view."

Over the past few days, it snowed on the Cape's main attraction. Parker said that it was the first time since 2013 where there was a layer of snow on the mountain.

"It often snows on the mountain during our rather cold winter months but it's never that cold that the snow falls and stays compact on the ground. While there are light snowfalls, we haven't seen a phenomenon like this of snow on the roof and on the walkway."

Have a look at these morning photos from the snowfall on #TableMountain! If you’re brave enough to come and see the snow on the summit, come and take a cableway trip to the top. The birthday special also applies today!#TheTableMountainComeback #WonderWaitingForYou pic.twitter.com/NAwsF2eAWy — Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) August 30, 2020

After our snow-filled weekend, and with the excitement of our opening tomorrow, we thought we’d remind you about our Comeback Special! Buy an all-day ticket for R360 and get two extra return tickets for free! https://t.co/ukZSqdP3Pu



📸: Giselle Esau https://t.co/5ceaeiqQty pic.twitter.com/47gTMpJ48K — Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) August 31, 2020

