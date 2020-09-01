Suspect arrested in EC in connection with Nomvuzo Atoli's murder in Philippi

Her body was found last month in the Philippi area.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a Nyanga woman.

A man's been taken into custody in connection with Nomvuzo Atoli's death.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana explains the suspect was tracked down in the Eastern Cape.

"The suspect was arrested after being traced with the assistance the national intervention unit in Umtata, in a hideout in Dube in the Eastern Cape. The suspect was arrested on Saturday."

