Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers multiple generating unit breakdowns

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding on Tuesday after suffering multiple generating unit breakdowns.

The power utility will implement the power cuts from midday until 10pm.

In a statement, Eskom said that the power system was severely constrained after 10 generation units at seven power stations had broken down over the last 48 hours.

Eskom lost a unit each at the Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo and Matla power stations while two units each at the Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations broke down.

The struggling power supplier warned that any further deterioration in the generation performance could see loadshedding being escalated at short notice, adding that the constrained power system was likely to persist for the rest of the week.

