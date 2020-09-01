Stage 2 load shedding to continue from 8 am tomorrow

In a statement, the power utility said load shedding will continue from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says planned power cuts will continue for another day, after it implemented stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday.

Eskom said this was because of continued strain on its generating system, after experiencing multiple breakdowns.

It said 10 generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns.

“With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high possibility that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice”, read the statement.

Eskom to continue implementing Stage 2 #Loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow as power system is still severely constrained pic.twitter.com/JfuYcWxAyD — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 1, 2020

