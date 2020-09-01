20°C / 22°C
Stage 2 load shedding to continue from 8 am tomorrow

In a statement, the power utility said load shedding will continue from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday.

Eskom said this was because of continued strain on its generating system, after experiencing multiple breakdowns. Picture: Pexels
Eskom said this was because of continued strain on its generating system, after experiencing multiple breakdowns. Picture: Pexels
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says planned power cuts will continue for another day, after it implemented stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday.

In a statement, the power utility said load shedding will continue from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday.

Eskom said this was because of continued strain on its generating system, after experiencing multiple breakdowns.

It said 10 generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns.

“With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high possibility that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice”, read the statement.

