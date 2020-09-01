Some MPs call for a farm murder safety summit during second debate in Parly

Tuesday’s debate of national importance was sponsored by the Democratic Alliance (DA) focussing on recent farm attacks and the murders of farmers and farm workers.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly have held another debate on farm murders with calls for a national safety summit to find lasting solutions.

Tuesday’s debate of national importance was sponsored by the Democratic Alliance (DA), focussing on recent farm attacks and the murders of farmers and farm workers.

It’s the second debate on farm murders in the National Assembly this year, with the first sponsored by the Freedom Front (FF) Plus.

The DA’s Dianne Kohler Barnard said the number of attacks on farms rose during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are on top of every farm attack, we are at every court hearing, running through the police and court systems with the victims. But we need a joint summit to work through the security threats, we need clear short and medium-term solutions.”

Other Members of Parliament (MP) like the African National Congress’ Zwelivelile Mandela have acknowledged farm murders as a national problem, but he warned against phrasing such as “white genocide”.

“We note with serious concern the negative impact that this kind of ludacris claim of white genocide has on the potential agricultural investment in terms of domestic and foreign capital.”

FF Plus MP Pieter Groenewald says all parties agree the scourge of farm murders is a serious matter that has an impact on food security and can’t be seen as a normal crime.

