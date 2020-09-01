SIU probing KZN Social Development Dept over irregular COVID-19 expenditure

The department allegedly paid extra for blankets procured without a needs analysis being conducted.

DURBAN - The SIU is investigating the KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department on allegations of COVID-19-related irregular expenditure worth millions of rand.

A recent report by Premier Sihle Zikalala reveals that the department also paid extra for items including sanitisers, PPEs and gloves.

Premier Zikalala’s COVID-19 disclosure report details how Ibusaphi Trading charged the provincial Social Development Department R1,035 for 5 litres of sanitiser while the product retailed for R250.

The department also paid the supplier R51.75 for surgical masks which the provincial Health Department procured for between R7 and R11.

The company made close to R3 million from the KZN Social Development Department but it was not the only one that overcharged government.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: "The SIU is investigating a matter in the KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department wherein there are about 72 companies/contracts that we are looking to the value of R43.6 million."

The department has declined to comment, saying that the matter was under investigation.

Business owner Innocent Mngadi has failed to respond to questions by Eyewitness News despite initially agreeing to do so.

