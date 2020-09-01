Saul: I don't get entangled in plunder and looting of public resources

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul was reacting to news reports that he allegedly influenced the awarding of COVID-19 PPE tenders to the wife of his special advisor, as well as a close friend.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has stressed that he does not get himself entangled in the looting of public resources.

Premier Saul said that they'd been prioritising measures to eradicate wastage and corruption.

This he pointed out, saved the Northern Cape government close to R200 million in less than a year.

"I honestly don't get myself entangled in the plunder and looting of public resources. This is just mud-slinging in the hope that it will stick. There's no way that I could have been in a position to influence the awarding of both tenders."

According to weekend news reports, the wife of Saul's senior advisor, as well as a close friend, were awarded COVID-19 PPE contracts.

This he said was unrelated to the provincial government.

"What I've done is to instruct the Department of Health to give me a full report on how those tenders were issued in compliance to prevent procurement loss."

Saul vowed that his government would continue to serve Northern Cape residents in an honest and transparent manner.

