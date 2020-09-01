SA’s dams looking good ahead of expected warmer days, says Water Dept

South Africans are being warned to still preserve water because conditions could change.

JOHANNESBURG/ CAPE TOWN - With the country expected to move too much warmer days in the coming weeks, the Water and Sanitation Department said dams were looking good.

South Africans are being warned to still preserve water because conditions could change.

Currently, the Integrated Vaal River System which provides water for most of Gauteng, and neighbouring provinces, is at around 60% capacity.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the situation was looking better than it was around the same time last year.

“As we go towards the warmer month, we are hoping that we will not have as hot temperatures as we have seen over the last few years so that we don’t see that much of evaporation happening in our ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said the Clanwilliam Dam reached 102% capacity on Monday.

Six of the 13 sluices have been opened.

This thanks to heavy winter rainfall experienced over large parts of the province over the past few weeks.

Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “It’s very encouraging to see that a dam like the Clanwilliam Dam has reportedly been over 102% full. Some of the dame sluices have been opened, this is done relief some of the pressure on the dam wall infrastructure.”

The province's dams were in a dire state as the threat of Day Zero loomed in 2018 due to a serious drought that resulted in dwindling water levels.

The dry conditions crippled parts of the agricultural sector and created mass hysteria and panic among locals.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.