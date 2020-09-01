SA records 121 more COVID-19 deaths; recovery rate steady at 86%

In the last 24-hour cycle, 1,985 new infections have been picked up, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 627,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and twenty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 14,149.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 86%, meaning that 540,000 people have recovered so far.

