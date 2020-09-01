Protesters arrested during anti-GBV protest outside Parly released

The protesters have been charged with public violence and contravening lockdown regulations even though organisers insist the demonstrations were peaceful.

CAPE TOWN - Eighteen people arrested during two protests at Parliament over the weekend are due back in court next month.

They appeared in the Cape Town Magastrates Court on Monday.

Two groups staged separate demonstrations against gender-based violence and farm killings.

The protesters have been charged with public violence and contravening lockdown regulations even though organisers insist the demonstrations were peaceful.

Organiser Jesse Brand said that her protest had nothing to do with a group of bikers who were demonstrating over farm killings and sparked tensions.

"The police were pushing them and grabbing them and throwing them in vehicles. We do not condone police brutality, we do not condone the fact that our protesters are now going to be sitting in this state until the 13th of October."

In a video on social media, a biker is seen breaking through a police barricade - that's when the drama unfolded.

The protesters have been released and the case has been postponed to 13 October.

