Proteas players express concern about the future of the game

Cricket SA announced on Monday that their AGM, scheduled for 5 September 2020, has been postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - Current Proteas players have expressed concern about the future of the game after Cricket South Africa (CSA) canceled the upcoming AGM.

On Monday, the body announced that the meeting, scheduled for 5 September, was canceled in order to allow the organization to deal with outstanding matters.

On Tuesday, players from both the women and men's team wrote a letter about the current happenings in the boardroom.

The letter was signed by players including Aiden Dané van Niekerk, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and Mignon du Preez.

In it, they say, "Proteas cricketers, we are proud to be representatives of South Africa. We have reached the pinnacle of our playing careers and we strive for excellence every time we walk onto the field. We play for every South African.

This year has been challenging. COVID has already cost our teams tours to the West Indies, Sri Lanka and England, and we are all hoping that the Proteas Men we will be able to commence the international season against England in the summer. However, as Proteas players, both men and women, we are concerned about the future of our game".

The point out how over the last year, CSA has been shrouded in controversy.

"At Board and Operational level, Cricket South Africa has lurched from crisis to crisis over the past year. Issues such as suspensions, dismissals, resignations, forensic audits, confidential leaks, litigation and financial mismanagement have dominated the cricket headlines. This is happening at a time when we are having challenging conversations about transformation, and in an environment where the financial viability of the game is under major threat."

The players go on to add that the same level of commitment that is required from them on the pitch, should be exercised by those in charge.

"High standards are expected of us as players. To succeed as Proteas teams, we know we have to put aside personal differences and work together. We require the same of our administrators. Politics and self-interest appear to trump cricket imperatives and good governance. Decisions must be made that are in the best interests of cricket, failing which the game we love may be irreparably damaged in this country. The Proteas teams must be strong, the domestic structure must be strong, and the transformation pipeline must be strong – we demand that this be the focus of the CSA Board and Operational Team.

The CSA AGM scheduled for 5 September 2020 has now been postponed. This may be the last chance we have to change direction and save the game. As Proteas we demand that all stakeholders heed our sincere plea”.

