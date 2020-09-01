Philippi community welcomes arrest in the murder of Nomvuzo Atoli (22)

The young woman's body was found on a dumping site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Browns Farm almost two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi community has welcomed an arrest in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli.

The young woman's body was found on a dumping site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Browns Farm almost two weeks ago.

It was the second femicide in the area recently, after 17-year-old Amahle Quku's body was found dumped in a field.

The community policing forum chairperson in Browns Farm, Michael Bangani, said residents were happy that police had finally made an arrest in connection with the murder of Atoli.

However, he said they were not breathing a sigh of relief just yet.

Bangani said the community believed Atoli's murder was not the work of just one person.

They claim a group of men is harassing the community and they are sure more people are responsible for the attack because she was out with a large group on the night she disappeared.

“They have only arrested on out of the number of people who are harassing our community. So, we cannot say we are safe now as long as the criminals are at large, our lives are still at risk.”

Police arrested the 29-year-old suspect after detectives traced him to a hideout in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Investigators are transporting him to Cape Town.

