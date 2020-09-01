Nathaniel Julies' family want officers charged with his murder to be denied bail

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 16-year-old teenager who was killed in Eldorado Park allegedly by police said that the two officers accused of ending his life should be denied bail.

Julies’ uncle, Cyril Brown, said that they wanted justice.

"It hurt me that someone of our race did something like this at home, and they tried to cover it up. I’m glad that they’re currently in custody and there’s no bail at the moment," he said.

Caylene Whiteboy and "Scorpion" Simon Ndyalvane appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto after they were arrested on Friday following a preliminary investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The teenager’s family and residents blamed the pair for killing Nathaniel Julies, but authorities said that the teenager was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence.

The officers were charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and discharging a firearm in public, as well as using unauthorised ammunition.

They're expected back in court on 10 September.

