Msimang: ANC has been infiltrated by people who don’t share its values

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang on Tuesday said that now was the time for the ANC to keep its word to take action against members implicated in corruption.

Msimang said that now was the time for the ANC to keep its word to take action against members implicated in corruption.

“The branches, which are the people who elect members of the NEC, have been perfidiously infiltrated by people who have absolutely nothing to do with the values of the ANC,” Msimang said. “That is why they produce these kinds of people. When they say we’ve been elected by the people, those people – by the leaders’ own admission – are seriously implicated or involved in these [criminal acts].”

Msimang said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was the first leader since Nelson Mandela to give orders for strict action be taken against corrupt party members but said that this would be a difficult task to execute.

He said that it was time for the president to deliver on his word and act.

“They must keep the momentum though. They must not expect the public to suddenly embrace them and say, ‘how wonderful’. When big names go to jail, when Parliament is denuded of people who have committed serious offences [ the public will believe them],” he said.

Last week, Ramaphosa sent a strongly worded letter to party members warning that stern action would be taken against those implicated in corruption.

He also referred to the party as “accused number one” following recent allegations of corruption related to procurement processes for government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former President Jacob Zuma responded to Ramaphosa’s letter last Friday, attacking him for accusing some people in the party of being corrupt.

The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), at the weekend endorsed the contents of Ramaphosa’s letter “as a clear articulation of the policies and positions of the organisation”.

