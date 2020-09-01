Lions excited by return to full contact training

SA Rugby has given professional franchise teams the green light to return to full contact training after all the players completed the necessary health checks and other protocols required.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby confirmed on Tuesday that professional franchises can return to full contact training.

The governing body added that all the players completed the necessary health checks and other protocols required to step up their training progress.

The franchises include the Lions, Bulls, Sharks, Stormers, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas, with the 7 teams set to take part in a domestic competition later this year.

SA Rugby said, however, that a date for that competition had not been confirmed as yet.

"An announcement on the proposed competition structure for the rest of the season will be made as soon as all the details have been ironed out with government and the various other stakeholders".

EWN Sport spoke to Lions coach, Ivan van Rooyen, who said that the team were keen to return to more rigorous training.

"It's obviously a great feeling to know that we can get back to contact training. The guys have really worked hard in the non contact stuff in our groups of five, but the natural progression is to return to contact training so that's very exciting," he said.

Van Rooyen also explained how they would ease the players back into full contact.

"We will still manage it our groups of 5, we just feel that we can control things better that way. We will start off slow with basic equipment and then probably a little bit later start on our knees before moving to bone-to-bone contact. Hopefully in 3 to 4 weeks we will be able to go flat out with a low risk of injury," he said.