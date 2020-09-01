Killarney confirms full racing calendar for rest of 2020 but no World RX

The raceway last month reopened for motorsport but spectators are not yet allowed to be at the circuit.

CAPE TOWN - Adrenaline-fueled motor racing is back in action at the Killarney International Raceway albeit under COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Killarney International Raceway spokesperson, Dave Abrahams, said that the Power Series Racing events are being now being live-streamed.

"We've got a very full calendar until the end of the year. I don't think that there's a single Saturday where we don;t have a racing event at Killarney. Starting this very Saturday with a carting event, next Saturday, 12 September, we have the Power Series presneted by Wingfield Motors."

Abrahams said that the World Rallycross Championship would form part of the circuit’s 2021 motor racing calendar.

"We have confirmed with World Rallycross FIA that there will not be a Rallycross round in Cape Town this year but there will definitely be one in 2021. We are already on the confirmed calendar."

