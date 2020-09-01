Ipid confirms 3rd police officer arrested in Nathaniel Julies murder probe

The suspect has been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that a third police officer has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Julies.

Police say Julies was shot last week during a crossfire between rival gangs. However, his family argues that the police shot the teenager - who had suffered from down syndrome.

Ipid's Ndileka Cola says the latest arrest is a detective from the Eldorado Park police station.

“The Ipid has this afternoon arrested a third suspect linked to the Nathaniel Julies murder on charges of defeating the ends of justice and being possession of prohibited ammunition. He is set to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday, 3 September 2020.”

On Monday, two officers charged with the teen's murder appeared in court.

Their case was postponed to 10 September.

