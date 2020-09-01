'I'm still alive', says Mabuza as he addresses health issues ahead of NCOP Q&A

The deputy president will take oral questions from the NCOP later this week after postponing two previous appearances in the National Assembly due to ill health.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has informed Parliament that he will be available to face members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this week.

Mabuza will take oral questions from the NCOP later this week after postponing two previous appearances in the National Assembly due to ill health.

At the beginning of August, the Office of the Deputy President said that had it received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding the health status of Mabuza.



A few weeks later, Mabuza was expected to answer oral questions in the National Assembly but he had to call this off due to ill health.

On Monday, Mabuza’s spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said that unlike on the previous two occasions, Mabuza would be making an appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Mabuza also addressed his health at a post-ANC national executive committee (NEC) briefing, saying that people had already declared him dead.

“My health situation is improving, so I am grateful that I survived. Some of our people already were circulating information that I am dead. Well, I am still alive,” he said.

DP David Mabuza responding to question on where he's been: "I took ill for a period of a month, merely because of my health condition... this is my 10th day at work, my condition is improving." He refutes [obvious] fake news of his death. https://t.co/enwI3z3O8O #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/5wGa2gxp5d — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.