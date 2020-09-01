Human Settlements' Sisulu welcomes court decision on Tafelberg property sale

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that it was now possible for government, through the Social Housing and Regulatory Authority, to build units for qualifying beneficiaries while redressing spatial apartheid in central Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed the Western Cape High Court's decision to review and set aside the sale of the Tafelberg property in Sea Point.

Judgment was handed down on Monday.

The Western Cape government decided to sell the site to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million about five years ago, but social housing activists challenged the sale, arguing that the land must be earmarked for affordable housing opportunities.

Minister Sisulu said that it was now possible for government, through the Social Housing and Regulatory Authority, to build units for qualifying beneficiaries while redressing spatial apartheid in central Cape Town.

Sisulu said that she hoped that all affected parties would respect and abide by the ruling and put the needs of the people first.

She added that the focus should be on restoring people's dignity through the provision of decent and affordable accommodation.

Ministry spokesperson Yonela Diko: "We remain committed to respond to the housing needs of our people. This will only be achieved if we have access to well-located land parcels and spheres of government avail such land for human settlement development."

Sisulu said that the City of Cape Town was one of the metros with the highest housing backlog and now the availability of the Tafelberg property allowed the Social Housing and Regulatory Authority to improve that backlog.

She said that government had set itself a target to deliver 30,000 social housing units in several provinces over the next few years.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.