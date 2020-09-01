Fuel price recovery due to lifting of lockdowns - Energy Dept

From midnight on Tuesday, the price of petrol is going up one cent while a litre of diesel will cost 21 cents less.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy on Monday said that fuel prices were beginning to recover as countries eased lockdown restrictions.

Diesel users will see a drop of 21 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will decrease by 35 cents.

“As countries are moving away from their lockdowns, where we had very low process, the prices are now beginning to recover,” said the department’s spokesperson Robert Maake.

“The main reason for the adjustment of petrol is that every year in September we adjust the salary for the wages for the forecourt staff at the service stations, so we actually have a 17% salary increase for them,” he added.

