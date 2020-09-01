EWN Weather Watch: Wet Wednesday - severe thunderstorms expected in parts of SA

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of the Free State, eastern and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of North West from late afternoon on Tuesday till early Wednesday morning.

WESTERN CAPE:

Severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding and flash flooding is possible over the Cape Metro, Overberg, western parts of Cape Winelands, and southern parts of the West Coast District on Wednesday. Cape Town will see maximum temperatures of 15°C while will be quite warmer with an expected high temperature of 25°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Parts of the province are expected to have cloudy and thunder rain conditions on Wednesday. Durban will peak at a high of 20 °C while heavy rain is expected in the town of Ulundi, which will also see a high temperature of 20 °C.

GAUTENG:

More rain is expected in the Gauteng province with Pretoria and Gauteng expected to see highs of 16°C and 13°C respectively.

