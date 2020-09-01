Edenvale woman critical in hospital after being dragged behind hijacked car

She was hijacked on Monday after the criminals burgled three houses in the neighbourhood.

JOHANNESBURG - A 76-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was dragged behind her hijacked vehicle in Edenvale.

The woman was dragged for almost a kilometer behind her car before the suspects fled.

“The suspects jumped out of the woman’s car leaving her wounded, and they highjacked the second car which was later found in Sebenza in Ekurhuleni. The injured woman was taken to hospital in critical condition,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

