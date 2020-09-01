EC cop sentenced to 18 years for raping female inmate 10 years ago

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says warrant officer Mhlobo Mpela called the inmate while she was sleeping in her cell before leading her to a storeroom where he raped her.

JOHANNESBURG – A police officer has been imprisoned for 18 years after he was found guilty of raping a female inmate in police custody in Mthatha.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says warrant officer Mhlobo Mpela called the inmate while she was sleeping in her cell under the pretense that she had a phone call.

While the victim was waiting to answer the call, the officer directed her to a storeroom where forced himself on her.

She reported the attack and the suspect was arrested on the same day.

The officer appeared at Mthatha Regional Court and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Ipid saif the incident happened a decade ago but there were delays in the trial process.

