Curbing non-communicable diseases: CoCT plans to nip public smoking in the bud

CAPE TOWN - With the dust only settling now following a months-long battle between the tobacco industry and government over the cigarette ban, which has been lifted under alert level 2, the City of Cape Town (CoCT) is planning to nip public smoking in the bud.

Ahead of a new National Tobacco Bill to be promulgated soon, City officials said they wanted to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle and workplace.

Among other measures, the Bill aims to remove designated smoking areas in restaurants, ban outdoor smoking in public areas as well as regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products.

The initiative is part of the Bloomberg Partnership for Health Cities Tobacco Campaign that connects a network of 70 cities, where mayors have committed to preventing non-communicable diseases.

Community Services and Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodie said the City, through this partnership, was committed to promoting smoke-free environments in all of its public buildings.

“We know very well that smoking is linked to the onset of all four of the most common non-communicable diseases. In addition to that, we are only well aware of the high costs of treating diseases by the use of tobacco.”

Badroodien said environmental health and other City departments have ramped up enforcement of tobacco legislation within the metro.

