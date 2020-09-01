CT tourism sector launches recovery plan to overcome lockdown struggles

The sector was battered by the many curbs that came with the lockdown such as travel bans and the shutting down of hotels and guesthouses.

CAPE TOWN - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Cape Town’s tourism industry wants to get back on track.

On Tuesday, a recovery plan was launched to coincide with the start of Tourism Month.

Much like the water crisis several years ago, the sector has had to weather another calamity - this time in the form of the coronavirus.

The sector was battered by the many curbs that came with the lockdown such as travel bans and the shutting down of hotels and guesthouses.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism for the city, said that to attract visitors it was all about messaging.

Cape Town Tourism’s Enver Duminy said that three campaigns focusing on domestic travel were also being launched.

“We’ve launched a campaign called 'Internationally Homegrown' where people, instead of going to Rio or Thailand, can travel locally. We are focusing on affordability and making sure that people can understand the varying price ranges for experiencing Cape Town from 50 things to do for under R50,” Duminy said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.