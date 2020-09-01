CoCT to get tougher on smokers in bid to promote smoke-free lifestyles

Among other measures, the bill aims to remove designated smoking areas in restaurants, ban outdoor smoking in public areas as well as regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is set to nip public smoking in the bud.

As part of its Bloomberg Partnership for Health Cities Tobacco Campaign, stricter laws will be applied to ban smoking from public buildings.

The initiative connects a network of 70 cities where mayors have committed to preventing non-communicable diseases.

Ahead of a new National Tobacco Bill to be promulgated soon, city officials said that they wanted to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle and workplace.

Among other measures, the bill aims to remove designated smoking areas in restaurants, ban outdoor smoking in public areas as well as regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products.

Community Services and Health Mayco member, Zahid Badroodien, said that the city, through this partnership was committed to promoting smoke-free environments in all of its public buildings.

"We know very well that smoking is linked to the onset of all four of the most common non-communicable diseases. In addition to that, we are only well aware of the high costs of treating diseases caused by the use of tobacco."

Badroodien said that Environmental Health, and other City departments, had ramped up enforcement of tobacco legislation within the metro.

"Our campaign is pivoted on three essential components which includes policy changes, increased enforcement of tobacco legislation as well as a media campaign that seeks to educate our communities around the importance of stopping their smoking habits."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.