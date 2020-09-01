As dam levels top up, CT’s water restrictions could be further eased

For the first time in years, dam levels were collectively sitting at over 90% this week, which is almost 3% fuller than the previous week.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s water restrictions could be further eased.

This after dam levels were recently boosted by good rains.

Just a few years ago, the city was facing the prospect of taps running dry as an intense drought dried up water resources.

Dam levels were at 81.9% at the same time last year. Water consumption is also down by 28 million litres a day.

