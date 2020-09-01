Are you waking up tired?

Are you one of the 36% of adults who struggle to fall asleep at night or who wake up in the middle of the night and count the hours to dawn?

Typically, adults need 7 to 8 hours of good-quality sleep a night in order to stay mentally and physically healthy. 3 In fact, sleep is as vital for your health and well-being as eating and breathing, and a chronic lack of sleep can have far-reaching consequences on your quality of life. 1,2

That’s why it’s important that you recognise the symptoms and side effects of insomnia and address your sleeplessness. You can make a good start by using the tools provided here to help you recognise the symptoms and effects of insomnia and manage them.

The Dos and Don’ts of getting a good night’s sleep

If you’re suffering from sleep difficulties, there are things that you can do and things you can avoid in order to help you get a better night’s sleep. Try these sleep hygiene tips first before considering seeking medical treatment.

Dos

• Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day 5

• Make sure you have a good sleep environment with a comfortable bed in a quiet, dark room 6

• Do something relaxing just before bed, like taking a warm bath or breathing exercises 5

• Exercise regularly but avoid strenuous exercise in the late evenings 5

• Turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime 7

• Keep a sleep diary to help determine what is positively or negatively affecting your sleep 5

• If you’re overweight or obese, work at shedding a few pounds as obesity can negatively impact your sleep8

Don’ts

• Don’t stay in bed if you’re awake for more than 20 minutes, get up and do something else and then go back to bed and try again 5

• Don’t take naps during the day as this will make you less sleepy at night 5

• Don’t smoke or drink alcohol, especially in the evening 5

• Avoid caffeine and stimulants (coffee, tea, certain soft drinks, chocolate) for at least 4-6 hours before bedtime 5

• Don’t eat a heavy meal just before bedtime. If you are hungry have a light, healthy snack 7

• Don’t look at the clock all the time 5

Monitoring your sleep with a sleep diary

It’s difficult to remember everything that you ate, drank or did over the previous week that could have affected your sleep. It’s also not always easy to remember how many hours you slept every night and how refreshed you felt when you woke up in the morning.

A sleep diary helps you keep a daily record of the quality and length of your sleep the night before. It enables you to record things that may be impacting your sleep – like food, drinks, stress, noise and activities. By keeping a diary, you’ll be able to learn more about your sleep patterns and what negatively or positively affects your sleep, and if you decide to seek help from your healthcare provider, it will give them a detailed insight into your sleep difficulties.

Below is an example of a sleep diary. You can download a similar one at www.sleepless.co.za. Print out the pages and keep them next to your bed with a pen for easy access. Complete the diary every day for at least one week – the first part at bedtime and the second part when you wake up.

List below any other things that may have affected your sleep during the last 3 weeks. (e.g. partner snoring, dogs barking, worrying, room temperature, woke myself up snoring or gasping for air).

Other medications you are taking may affect your sleep. List your medications here and show this to your healthcare provider.

