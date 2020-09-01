ANC NEC's resolve to tackle corruption could be smoke and mirrors, says analyst

JOHANNESBURG - What appeared to be a determined African National Congress (ANC) top six over the issue of corruption could have just been political calculations and not an attempt to resolve the country's problems.

JOHANNESBURG - What appeared to be a determined African National Congress (ANC) top six over the issue of corruption could have just been political calculations and not an attempt to resolve the country’s problems.

This is according to political analyst Somadoda Fikeni who warned that while the ANC national executive committee came out of its recent meeting with a new resolve to draw the line in the sand over corruption, this could all be smoke and mirrors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday led the briefing, a rarity on its own as secretary-general Ace Magashule ordinarily occupies that role, promising South Africans that the party he leads will uproot corruption from within its ranks and in society.

"The NEC agreed that this would be a turning point in the fight against corruption."

You may have heard these remarks before.

An ANC president promising the country that the party is now ready to implement processes to deal with the corrupt and criminally liable individuals in its ranks.

But this is not new.

The ANC’s 54th conference resolutions state clearly that every cadre accused of or reported to be involved in corrupt practices must account to the integrity committee immediately or face disciplinary processes that could lead to expulsion.

Professor Fikeni explained why the party said that it wanted to act on these now.

"The pressures of contradictions within the ANC and from the public in the aftermath of the PPE corruption has been reaching a boiling point that they had to now rethink some of the things that have always been there."

Only time will tell if the ANC can live up to these bold promises which, if effected earnestly, could see many of its leaders and members behind bars.

