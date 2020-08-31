Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono 'unwell' in infamous Chikurubi prison - Lawyer

Chin'ono's lawyer, Doug Coltart said he had been to see his client who is unwell and that a private doctor has been alerted and will attend to him immediately.

Chin’ono, an outspoken anti-corruption activist, was arrested six weeks ago on charges of inciting public violence and has consistently been denied bail.

One of Hopewell Chin’ono’s lawyers, Doug Coltart said he visited his client on Monday at Harare’s Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Coltart said that Chin’ono was unwell and that a private doctor has been alerted and will attend to him immediately.

There was no indication as to what the imprisoned journalist was suffering from.

But conditions in Zimbabwe’s jails were known to be grim, and last month Human Rights Watch said prisoners were at grave risk of COVID-19.

Last week Chin'ono's lawyers made another application for bail at the Harare High Court.

A ruling is due on Wednesday, but the latest reports on his were expected to raise global attention on the case.

