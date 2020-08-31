Was Rakgadi's speech at Khitsane memorial wrong or right? 702 listeners weigh in

JOHANNESBURG - Entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane, who founded the Bataung Memorial Tombstones‚ was remembered on Sunday as an innovator in the tombstone space.

Khitsane, who designed and manufactured elaborate life-sized tombstones, died on 27 August from renal failure.

He became a well-known figure for his work and was often the maker of tombstones for late celebrated individuals such as Joe Mafela, Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala, Mandoza and many others.

However, the businessman’s own memorial service was interrupted after his sister, Semati Moedi, made shocking allegations on live television, revealing that the deceased died in pain after his wife "brought a man into their home". This led to a scuffle between Moedi and her niece.

[WATCH] Friends and family gathered on Sunday morning to pay tribute to tombstone maker, Lebogang Khitsane. But, there was some drama during the memorial service when his sister made these shocking claims. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/UleDZlucdx — eNCA (@eNCA) August 30, 2020

Listeners on 702's Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on the video that has since gone viral on social media, with many debating whether it was the right platform for Moedi to address the drama.

