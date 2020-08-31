Virgin Active gym facilities reach 100% capacity, but social distance maintained

Health clubs and fitness centres countrywide received the green light from government to reopen under lockdown level two regulations which kicked in earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems South Africans are choosing to get fit and have flocked to their favourite gyms.

It's been over five months since the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores and the country's fitness industry, like many other sectors, were severely affected.

Virgin Active's Nikki Cockcroft said while they obey lockdown rules and have implemented strict protocols, their facilities have reached 100% capacity.

“We have capacity indicators, we have markers on the floor, we have markers on the floor keeping that distance, we have decommissioned machines to ensure social distancing is adhered to and around safety and hygiene protocols we have put in place around cleaning after every class. We have also asked our members to wear masks.”

