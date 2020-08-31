There was no purge at 702, says acting Primedia Broadcasting CEO Crwys-Williams

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Primedia Broadcasting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams on Monday said that there was no purge at the company.

Crwys-Williams, who’s also the acting CEO of Primedia, said the recent changes to Radio 702’s lineup were aimed at taking the station back to its roots to make it more authentic in order to reach a diverse group of listeners, and was informed by the audience's needs.

Primedia and other media houses around the country are retrenching staff members as part of a restructuring process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Section 189 process, the company announced the exit of veteran broadcaster Aki Anastasiou. Radio 702 afternoon drive presenter Joanne Joseph was a casualty of a lineup change.

Some listeners on social media had threatened to boycott the station over Anastasiou's departure. Many also accused Primedia of failing to give him a fitting farewell.

Crwys-Williams admitted that the matter could have been handled better.

“I think in this instance an agreement was reached within 48 hours of Aki departing, but it’s no excuse, we should have done better,” Crwys-Williams said. “I think that we’ve been stuck in the situation not quite understanding what our media strategy should be. I think a press release, for instance, could have gone out.”

#Primedia Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams reacts to the recent changes to @Radio702 saying it's aimed at:



He said that the changes to the lineup were led by listeners.

"Over the last year or two, if you have a look at our listenership numbers, they have declined to some extent and we needed to understand why. And that survey and focus groups that we undertook in January this year gave us the directionality that we needed," Crwys-Williams said. "The changes that we have made are listener-led changes and they're based on what listeners require of us."

Crwys-Williams said that the listeners were clear about what they wanted to hear on Radio 702.

"That we need to introduce a slightly softer tone to the radio station, whilst we need to continue to pursue political conversations and have those tough conversations. We also need positive human-interest discussions and conversations and we need to also reconnect with finding our community roots," he said.

He also said it was unfortunate that the company is having to part ways with some staff members.

“We launched a Section 189 retrenchment process, which is obviously very regrettable. We are not the first or the last company to have to do this as a consequence of [COVID-19]. And I think those two matters have been conflated in some of the media reports,” Crwys-Williams said.

Listen to Geraint Crwys-Williams’ full interview on Radio 702 below:

