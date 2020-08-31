The whole of society responsible for addressing GBV, not just law enforcement

That’s one of the messages from government’s security cluster which has held a gender-based violence virtual dialogue on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Addressing gender-based violence is the responsibility of the whole of society and not just law enforcement.

The dialogue concludes the Women’s Month programme and forms part of the Justice Crime Prevention and Security cluster’s effort to fight gender-based violence and femicide.

Police Minister Bheki Cele opened Monday’s discussion saying the brutal killing of women was a shame he carries every day.

“It’s often men that the women know, men that they love and men that they trust and the men they expect protection from.”

Gender activist Dr Vuyelwa Nhlapho told Cele they need prompt action and are tired of all the talking.

“We are tired as women; we are tired of the rhetoric and without any actions. We would like prompt action.”

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock said the criminal justice system was already working on solutions.

“The system is geared up to prioritise all these cases, we created courts throughout the country, we put dedicated services to support the victims.”

