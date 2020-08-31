Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane relishing the pressure of Absa Premiership title race

Mosimane has labelled the Absa Premiership title race as unbelievable after both challengers lost on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Absa Premiership title race looks set to go down to the wire after both challengers lost on Sunday.

Leaders Kaizer Chiefs conceded late as Wits beat them 1-0.

They were then handed a lifeline, as Mamelodi Sundowns were beaten by Baroka with the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said he believes this is the time of the season when coaches prove their pedigree.

Mosimane made the comments after Ersnt Middendorp didn’t attend a post-match briefing following Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 loss to Wits.

“Our job is pressure,” Mosimane said about the league race.

“As coaches, we are trained to be professionals. We are trained to take the pressure. In our profession there is always pressure. There is always an expectation and everybody’s opinion. One day you are loved and day you are not.”

He also passed the same message down to his players saying, “The players have to understand that and give their best. We don’t make excuses on pressure. Professionals must play with the pressure. Must enjoy the pressure, must thrive within pressure”.

"I come out stronger under very high criticism,” Mosimane added, saying that for him, the negative chatter helps inspire him to do more.

“I like to look back and say to whoever said we cannot make it and say look at us now. Pressure and criticism, it’s okay. If you don’t want to be criticised, don’t be a coach. If you don’t want to be criticized, don’t be a football player. It’s your life. It’s an everyday story.”

As for their objectives with two games left in the Absa Premiership and a final against Bloem Celtic on the horizon, Mosimane said he's ready for it to go the distance.

“Let’s try and make sure we fight for this thing until the end because you never know,” he said on Sunday. “And we have the Nedbank (Cup) also to fight for. I don’t think anyone must complain about pressure or shy away or feel like they have been criticised. We are going with this thing until we get there. you are professionals. You are getting paid to be under pressure, you are getting paid to be criticised. So, my players should understand that, including myself."

The loss against Baroka wasn’t too damaging to Mamelodi Sundowns as the result leaves the sides level on points with two Absa Premiership games.

Mosimane has labelled the Absa Premiership title race as unbelievable after both challengers lost on Sunday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.