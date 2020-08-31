Stats SA says first-ever digital census trial proceeding smoothly

Stats SA said that the testing of the system started earlier in August at selected parts of the country.

CAPE TOWN – Statistics South Africa said that the trial of its first-ever digital census in preparation for the 2021 census was well under way.

The agency’s Western Cape provincial manager, Marius Cronje, said that it was smooth sailing so far.

“We have identified what we call hard to count areas, those are difficult to count areas in the country in every province. And what we have done is we’ve sent SMS and publicity communication those these areas, but we also encourage anyone else who doesn’t necessarily fall in this area to register,” Cronje said.

Once the trial ends on 6 September, any shortcomings would be looked into.

Cronje said that people would either be able to do the census online or telephonically.

