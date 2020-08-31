Stats SA announces further delay in release of Q2 labour force results

This is for the second quarter of this year which was affected by the nationwide lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - With the high unemployment rate a major concern for all South Africans, Statistics South Africa on Sunday announced a further delay in the release of the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results.

The national statistics office said that it had suspended its fieldwork and face-to-face methods of administering questionnaires in the aftermath of the lockdown imposed on the country on 27 of March.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that additional data compilation and analysis needed to be done before the latest results could be published.

“We got our fieldworkers off the field, re-organised our operations, and introduced the Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing method,” said Maluleke in a statement. “This process is taking longer than anticipated and has resulted in additional delays to the publication date. The QLFS Q2 2020 results will therefore be published before the end of September 2020.”

A new date has not been given for the release of the survey.

