State Capture: Mokonyane’s PA corroborates her Bosasa food parcels testimony

JOHANNESBURG – Nomvula Mokonyane's personal assistant Sandy Thomas has matched the former minister's testimony that food parcels received from Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson were made for the needy in Katlehong and not to benefit Mokonyane.

Ex Bosasa chief of operations Angelo Agrizzi told the inquiry during his testimony that he and Watson arranged groceries, money, and car hire services for the former minister – including security upgrades at her house.

He alleged that these were favours for the company to avoid prosecution for corrupt activities.

Thomas has also told the commission says the security upgrades were done by the office of the premier and not by Bosasa.

“The first point of contact was when they told me they needed to do an assessment, they needed to visit the house to see what needed to be done; what needs to be installed and what needs to be repaired.”

Thomas has worked for Mokonyane for nearly twenty years and is now based at Luthuli House.

Mokonyane has denied the allegations - insisting she's being targeted because she is a woman.

