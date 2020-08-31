Rasa appeals to patrons to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations at eateries

It’s been two weeks since the country moved to lockdown level 2 which opened up more businesses in the hospitality sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) on Monday urged patrons to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations by allowing businesses to follow protocols, which include keeping a register and taking customers’ temperatures.

However, restaurants still need to follow strict protocols to ensure the coronavirus does not spread.

“My one concern this weekend was that we had reporting from a number of restaurateurs where patrons simply refused to have their temperatures taken or the register completed,” said Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts.

“We are asking people to please be respectful of staff, the protocols in place, and to be responsible in slowing down the curve to ensure we move to level 1 as quickly as possible and not move back to level 3,” she added.

