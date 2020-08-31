Policing bolstered in troubled uMthwalume after 6th body found

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says he is satisfied with efforts to improve policing in uMthwalume after a sixth body was discovered. Earlier this month community members raised concerns after five bodies had been found in the area since April.

DURBAN –KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said officers have bolstered policing in uMthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast – following the discovery of six bodies in the area since April.

Zikalala has addressed the while the media during an anti-gender-based violence campaign in Durban.

The latest discovery was made at the weekend. Police are investigating a murder case.

The Premier said preliminary investigations show no link between the latest body found and the other five.

“That seems to be a separate incident, and the briefing that we got this morning from the police is that they are still investigating the matter and seemingly there is a lead that they are following.”

He said policing in the area has improved.

“Early this morning I have received a detailed briefing from the commissioner and the MEC for police, the work that is being done to increase policing is very good.”

The premier is expected to visit the community on Tuesday.

